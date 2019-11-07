Coaches pick All-NWC football team

VW independent sports/submitted information

DELPHOS — Crestview’s Brody Brecht and Isaiah LaTurner earned first team All-NWC honors on offense and defense in voting by conference coaches at a meeting in Delphos on Monday.

Brecht, who was the NWC’s leading rusher with 1,556 yards and 18 touchdowns, was named to the first team as a running back and a linebacker, while LaTurner garnered first team honors as an offensive and defensive lineman.

Teammate Logan Gerardot also was named first team All-NWC as a defensive back. Carson Kreischer was named second team All-NWC as an offensive lineman, and offensive lineman Colby Swager, tight end Ayden Lichtensteiger and defensive back Kaden Short were named honorable mention All-NWC, as was Caylib Pruett as a running back and defensive back.

Allen East head coach Wesley Schroeder was selected as the Coach of the Year. The Mustangs tied for the league championship with Spencerville and Columbus Grove as all finished the season at 6-1 in league play.

This year’s co-championship was the first time since 1995 that Allen East has finished at the top of the league standings. Spencerville has now won or shared the league title for the last three years with Columbus Grove’s last title coming in 2005.

Columbus Grove junior quarterback Blake Reynolds was selected as the Offensive Player of the Year. Eli Yahl, a senior linebacker from Spencerville and Blake Hershberger, a junior linebacker from Allen East were selected as Co-Defensive Players of the Year.

All-NWC first team

Offensive line: Eli Yahl, Jackson Goecke, Spencerville; Mitch Douglas, Columbus Grove; Brennan Davies, Allen East; Isaiah LaTurner, Crestview

Receiver: Zac Swaney, Ada; Bradden Crumrine, Cole Fletcher, Allen East; Alex Schneider, Columbus Grove

Running back: Brody Brecht, Crestview; Jacob Deisler, Paulding; Joel Lotz, Spencerville

Quarterback: Blake Reynolds, Columbus Grove

Specialist: Rece Verhoff, Columbus Grove

Defensive line: Gunner King, Columbus Grove; Isaiah LaTurner, Crestview; Garrett Neth, Allen East; Mason Myers, Spencerville

Linebacker: Eli Yahl, Spencerville; Blake Hershberger, Allen East; Brody Brecht, Crestview; Jared Basinger, Columbus Grove

Defensive back: Bradden Crumrine, Logan McCluer, Allen East; Logan Gerardot, Crestview; Tyson Shutler, Bluffton

Second team All-NWC

Offensive line: Jared Basinger, Columbus Grove; Eli Myers, Allen East; Mason Myers, Spencerville; McCormick Ault, Bluffton; Carson Kreischer, Crestview; Cole Mabis, Paulding

Receiver: Gabe Clement, Columbus Grove; Caleb Manz, Paulding; Eli Harter, Spencerville

Running back: Garett Neth, Allen East; Gunner Grigsby, Spencerville; Tucker Neff, Bluffton

Quarterback: Brandon Hull, Ada

Specialist: Bradden Crumrine, Allen East

Defensive line: Gabe Criblez, Allen East; Hunter Reynolds, Columbus Grove; Reece Hodge-Miller, Spencerville; Fernando Garcia, Paulding

Linebacker: Jackson Goecke, Spencerville; Ezra Jones, Ryan Bogart, Columbus Grove; Travis Wilson, Allen East; Cole Mabis, Paulding

Defensive back: Zac Ridenur, Evan Schroeder, Columbus Grove; Deyton Price, Paulding; Cody Bockey, Spencerville

Honorable mention All-NWC

Offensive line: Ezra Jones, Ethan Halker, Jeff Meyer (CG); Brandan Hornish, Riley Coil, (PL); Colby Swager (CV); Alex East (DJ); Bryce Paul (Ada); Brandon Dues (SV); Landen Luginbuhl (BL)

Running back: Fernando Garcia (PL); Caylib Pruett (CV); Tyson Shutler (BL), Keegan Hull (Ada)

Receiver: Logan McCluer (AE); Daniel Mattson, Will McBride (Ada); Ayden Lichtensteiger (CV)

Quarterback: Bryce Belcher (AE); Josh Henline (SV)

Specialist: Kyle Koontz (BL)

Defensive line: Jackson Wilson, Landen Luginbuhl (BL); Evan Shaffer (AE); Jacob King (PL); Isaiah Pugh (SV); Ty Miller (Ada)

Linebacker: Jordan Motter, Hunter Paxson (AE); Tanner Matthewson, Seth Estle (DJ); Jacob Deisler, Riley Coil (PL); McCormick Ault (BL); Keegan Goecke (SV)

Defensive back: Kaden Short, Caylib Pruett (CV); Brandon Hull (Ada); Dylan Baughman (SV); Trent Teman (DJ); Caleb Manz (PL)