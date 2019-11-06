Season wrap-up: 6-4 Van Wert Cougars

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

A playoff appearance wasn’t meant to be for Van Wert this season, but the Cougars finished 6-4 (5-4 WBL), giving the program back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 2000-2001.

The season began with wins over Bryan and Defiance, followed by losses to Wapakoneta, St. Marys Memorial and Ottawa-Glandorf. During the second half of the season, the Cougars won four out of five, losing only to Kenton.

During the 2019 season, Owen Treece passed for 1945 yards and 18 touchdowns and ran for 849 yards eight more scores. Photo courtesy of Jerry Mason

Looking back, head coach Keith Recker said his group of 12 seniors played a key role in the accomplishment.

“Back to back winning seasons is something this group can look back on with a lot of pride,” Recker said. “Being only 12 seniors, they weren’t mighty in numbers, but they were mighty in work ethic, commitment, productivity, and competitiveness. We had a lot of confidence going into games this year because of our trust in the senior class.”

The dozen seniors included Kolby Barnhart, Tanner Barnhart, TJ Reynolds, Holden Reichert, Jake Hilleary, Levi Newell, Colin Place, Parker Conrad, Peyton McAlpine, Keagon Hammons, Ryan Pratt and Spencer Adams.

Of Van Wert’s four losses, three came to teams who were state ranked at one time or another during the season. The other loss came to St. Marys Memorial, a team that finished 8-2.

“I am very proud of how this group of players accepted each challenge that was presented to them,” Recker said. “Whether it was replacing 16 seniors from a playoff team, being ready for an opportunity to play because of injury, or needing to fight back from a deficit in a game, this group answered every challenge with focus and hard work. We faced a lot of adversity, and this group stood with their chest high and accepted every challenge.”

Recker also praised the offensive and defensive lines and the improvement those units showed from start to finish. Place, Cullen Dunn, Turner Witten, Conrad, Ryan Pratt and Adams manned the offensive line, while Dunn, Witten and Place, along with Hammons led the charge up front on defense. Hammons had a team leading eight sacks.

“Any team is only as good as the offensive and defensive lines,” Recker stated. “This group had a big challenge presented to them this year. We let both sides of the ball know that we need our offensive and defensive lines to be good for our team to be good.”

“Both of these groups accepted that challenge and continued to improve throughout the season. The amount of communication and teamwork that is required of the guys up front is enormous and this group excelled at both of those.”

The success of the offensive line led to the most balanced attack in the Western Buckeye League. The Cougars ran for 1907 yards and passed for 1972 yards.

Owen Treece completed 148 of 243 passes for 1945 yards, 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Tanner Barnhart caught 42 passes for 582 yards and three scores, while Reynolds finished with 37 catches for 340 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Dru Johnson finished with 29 receptions for 469 yards and four touchdowns.

Treece led the team in rushing with 849 yards and eight touchdowns on 162 carries, while Hilleary ran for 804 yards and 13 scores on 157 carries.

While looking ahead to the 2020 season, Recker said success and a potential third consecutive winning season will begin in the weight room.

“We need to continue to get bigger, stronger, and faster,” Recker said. “I ask our guys, are you just a year older or are you a year better?”

“We have good players coming back, but if they don’t improve upon where they are at this point then we aren’t meeting our potential as a team. We need to have great attendance at off-season workouts to not only build the body, but to build the trust within our teammates. As coaches, we will continue to develop and find better ways to do all the things we do with our program.”

“We are very excited about the future of Van Wert football,” Recker continued. “We have some very good classes coming through in the next couple years with good football players in it. We return five starters on offense and five starters on defense, with many other guys that will step up next year getting a lot of time on our special teams. Also, our JV went 6-3 this year and played very well.”