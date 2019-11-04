OHSAA releases football playoff pairings

Submitted information

COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the pairings for the first round of the football playoffs on Sunday. On August 1, 715 OHSAA member schools began practice, and now 224 schools have qualified for the playoffs.

During the first four rounds of the playoffs, all games will kick off at 7 p.m. Division I, II, III and VI games are on Fridays. Division IV, V and VII games are on Saturdays.

Coldwater (Div. VI) has qualified for the playoffs for the 23rd consecutive season, which is a new state record. Meanwhile, five schools are in the playoffs for the first time in their school’s history, including Xenia (Div. II), Delaware Olentangy Berlin (Div. II, opened in 2018), Columbus Centennial (Div. III), Worthington Christian (Div. VI) and Cincinnati College Prep Academy (Div. VII).

For the first time since 2001, an undefeated record wasn’t enough to qualify for the playoffs. It happened to both Northwood (Div. V, Region 18) and Gibsonburg (Div. VI, Region 23), which both went 10-0. Previously, Newcomerstown in 2001 was the last school that went undefeated but didn’t make the playoffs.

Several schools are back in the playoffs after a long hiatus. Leading the pack is Cleveland Heights Lutheran East (Div. V) and Reedsville Eastern (Div. VII), which both qualified for the first time since 2001.

OHSAA regional quarterfinal playoff pairings are listed below. Pairings include seed and record, higher seed hosts. Area teams are in bold.

Division I – Games at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8

Region 1

8 Cleveland Heights (9-1) at 1 Mentor (10-0)

7 Medina (7-3) at 2 Lakewood St. Edward (9-1)

6 Massillon Jackson (8-2) at 3 Euclid (8-2)

5 Solon (8-2) at 4 Canton McKinley (8-2)



Region 2

8 Marysville (6-4) at 1 Springfield (9-1)

7 Clayton Northmont (6-4) at 2 Toledo Whitmer (9-1)

6 Perrysburg (8-2) at 3 Dublin Coffman (8-2)

5 Springboro (9-1) at 4 Dublin Jerome (8-2)

Region 3

8 Westerville Central (7-3) at 1 Powell Olentangy Liberty (9-1)

7 Reynoldsburg (7-3) at 2 Pickerington Central (9-1)

6 Pickerington North (6-4) at 3 Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (9-1)

5 Hilliard Davidson (7-3) at 4 Groveport Madison (8-2)

Region 4

8 Mason (5-5) at 1 Cincinnati St. Xavier (8-2)

7 Hamilton (5-5) at 2 Fairfield (9-1)

6 Cincinnati Princeton (6-4) at 3 Cincinnati Colerain (9-1)

5 West Chester Lakota West (7-3) at 4 Cincinnati Elder (8-2)

Division II – Games at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8

Region 5

8 Warren G. Harding (7-3) at 1 Massillon Washington (10-0)

7 Willoughby South (6-4) at 2 Mayfield (10-0)

6 Alliance (7-3) at 3 Akron Archbishop Hoban (9-1)

5 Hudson (7-3) at 4 Massillon Perry (8-2)

Region 6

8 Wooster (7-3) at 1 Avon (10-0)

7 Maple Heights (7-3) at 2 Avon Lake (9-1)

6 Olmsted Falls (7-3) at 3 Wadsworth (8-2)

5 Brecksville-Broadview Heights (7-3) at 4 Cleveland Benedictine (9-1)

Region 7

8 Toledo St. Frances de Sales (6-4) at 1 Toledo Central Catholic (10-0)

7 Delaware Olentangy Berlin (6-4) at 2 Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (10-0)

6 Lewis Center Olentangy (5-5) at 3 Troy (8-2)

5 Westerville South (6-4) at 4 Toledo St. John’s Jesuit (7-3)

Region 8

8 Morrow Little Miami (8-2) at 1 Cincinnati La Salle (8-2)

7 Columbus St. Francis DeSales (8-2) at 2 Cincinnati Turpin (10-0)

6 Canal Winchester (9-1) at 3 Harrison (9-1)

5 Columbus Walnut Ridge (10-0) at 4 Xenia (9-1)

Division III – Games at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8

Region 9

8 Chagrin Falls Kenston (8-2) at 1 New Philadelphia (9-1)

7 Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (8-2) at 2 Streetsboro (10-0)

6 Chardon (8-2) at 3 Dover (7-3)

5 Steubenville (6-3) at 4 Aurora (10-0)

Region 10

8 Cleveland Glenville (7-3) at 1 Norwalk (8-2)

7 Bay Village Bay (7-3) at 2 Mansfield Senior (9-1)

6 Parma Heights Holy Name (8-2) at 3 Tiffin Columbian (9-1)

5 Sandusky (7-3) at 4 Medina Buckeye (8-2)

Region 11

8 London (7-2) at 1 Columbus Bishop Hartley (9-1)

7 Thornville Sheridan (8-2) at 2 Plain City Jonathan Alder (10-0)

6 Columbus Centennial (9-1) at 3 Jackson (10-0)

5 Zanesville (7-3) at 4 Granville (9-1)

Region 12

8 Kettering Archbishop Alter (6-4) at 1 Dayton Chaminade Julienne (8-2)

7 Trotwood-Madison (7-3) at 2 Wapakoneta (9-1)

6 St. Marys Memorial (8-2) at 3 Franklin (9-1)

5 Hamilton Ross (8-2) at 4 Hamilton Badin (7-3)

Division IV – Games at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9

Region 13

8 Girard (6-4) at 1 Perry (10-0)

7 Struthers (6-4) at 2 Poland Seminary (8-2)

6 Hubbard (6-4) at 3 Wintersville Indian Creek (9-1)

5 Salem (8-2) at 4 Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy (7-3)

Region 14

8 Clyde (6-4) at 1 LaGrange Keystone (9-1)

7 Bellevue (6-4) at 2 Wauseon (8-2)

6 Ottawa-Glandorf (7-3) at 3 Galion (8-2)

5 Milan Edison (7-3) at 4 Shelby (7-3)

Region 15

8 Columbus Marion-Franklin (7-3) at 1 Newark Licking Valley (10-0)

7 Carroll Bloom-Carroll (8-2) at 2 Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (9-1)

6 Gallipolis Gallia Academy (9-1) at 3 Waverly (8-2)

5 St. Clairsville (8-2) at 4 New Concord John Glenn (8-2)

Region 16

8 West Milton Milton-Union (8-2) at 1 Cincinnati Wyoming (10-0)

7 Germantown Valley View (8-2) at 2 Clarksville Clinton-Massie (9-1)

6 St. Bernard Roger Bacon (9-1) at 3 Waynesville (9-1)

5 Cincinnati Indian Hill (8-2) at 4 Kenton (8-2)

Division V – Games at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9

Region 17

8 Magnolia Sandy Valley (9-1) at 1 Kirtland (10-0)

7 Rootstown (7-3) at 2 Akron Manchester (7-3)

6 Sugarcreek Garaway (8-2) at 3 Garrettville Garfield (9-1)

5 Bellaire (7-3) at 4 Canfield South Range (7-3)

Region 18

8 Beachwood (8-2) at 1 Oak Harbor (10-0)

7 Elyria Catholic (7-3) at 2 Orrville (9-1)

6 Cleveland Heights Lutheran East (7-2) at 3 Marion Pleasant (8-2)

5 Findlay Liberty-Benton (9-1) at 4 Pemberville Eastwood (10-0)

Region 19

8 Wellston (7-3) at 1 Ironton (9-1)

7 Portsmouth (8-2) at 2 West Lafayette Ridgewood (10-0)

6 Minford (7-3) at 3 Wheelersburg (7-3)

5 Gahanna Columbus Academy (7-3) at 4 Amanda-Clearcreek (8-2)

Region 20

8 Blanchester (6-4) at 1 Cincinnati Taft (9-1)

7 Cincinnati Summit Country Day (7-2) at 2 West Jefferson (9-1)

6 Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy (8-2) at 3 Springfield Shawnee (8-2)

5 Cincinnati Madeira (8-2) at 4 West Liberty-Salem (9-1)

Division VI – Games at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8

Region 21

8 Berlin Center Western Reserve (8-2) at 1 New Middletown Springfield (10-0)

7 Brookfield (8-2) at 2 Mogadore (9-1)

6 Dalton (9-1) at 3 Beverly Fort Frye (10-0)

5 Salineville Southern Local (10-0) at 4 Glouster Trimble (10-0)

Region 22

8 Carey (5-5) at 1 Collins Western Reserve (9-1)

7 Creston Norwayne (5-5) at 2 Attica Seneca East (9-1)

6 Ashland Crestview (7-3) at 3 Howard East Knox (10-0)

5 Jeromesville Hillsdale (7-3) at 4 Galion Northmor (9-1)

Region 23

8 Sherwood Fairview (9-1) at 1 Lima Central Catholic (9-1)

7 Allen East (9-1) at 2 Liberty Center (9-1)

6 Coldwater (8-2) at 3 Archbold (9-1)

5 Anna (9-1) at 4 Minster (9-1)

Region 24

8 Dayton Christian (8-2) at 1 Chillicothe Southeastern (10-0)

7 Grandview Heights (6-4) at 2 Bainbridge Paint Valley (8-2)

6 Mechanicsburg (8-2) at 3 Frankfort Adena (8-2)

5 Worthington Christian (8-2) at 4 Covington (8-2)

Division VII – Games at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9

Region 25

8 Malvern (5-5) at 1 Cuyahoga Heights (8-1)

7 McDonald (6-4) at 2 Lucas (8-2)

6 Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas (6-3) at 3 Toronto (8-2)

5 Warren John F. Kennedy (7-3) at 4 Independence (7-3)

Region 26

8 Sycamore Mohawk (6-4) at 1 Leipsic (9-1)

7 Edon (7-3) at 2 Nowalk St. Paul (8-2)

6 Arlington (7-3) at 3 Hamler Patrick Henry (7-3)

5 Edgerton (8-2) at 4 McComb (8-2)

Region 27

8 Lancaster Fisher Catholic (6-4) at 1 Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (9-1)

7 Reedsville Eastern (8-2) at 2 Newark Catholic (7-3)

6 Willow Wood Symmes Valley (9-1) at 3 Shadyside (7-3)

5 Sarahsville Shenandoah (7-2) at 4 Waterford (8-2)



Region 28

8 New Bremen (7-3) at 1 Hamilton New Miami (9-0)

7 Mississinawa Valley (7-3) at 2 Marion Local (8-2)

6 Dola Hardin Northern (7-3) at 3 Fort Loramie (9-1)

5 Lima Perry (7-2) at 4 Cincinnati College Prep Academy (8-2)