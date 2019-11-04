Nestle recalls cookie dough products

VW independent/submitted information

According to a news release from the Van Wert General Health District, Nestlé USA is initiating a voluntary recall of ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestlé Toll House Cookie Dough products due to the potential presence of food-grade rubber pieces.

This voluntary recall only covers specific batch codes of the following products, which include ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestlé Toll House Cookie Dough bars, tubs and tube-shaped “chubs.” These products were distributed in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico.