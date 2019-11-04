Jill Elaine Bauer

Jill Elaine Bauer passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019, in Howards Grove, Wisconsin, after battling cancer.

She was born July 5, 1950, in Long Beach, California, the daughter of Esten and Mary Alice (Grove) Fortney, who both preceded her in death. On July 6, 1968, she married her David M. Bauer, who survives in Orlando, Florida.

Other survivors include three children, Mark (Amy) Bauer of Van Wert, Tricia (Brian) Frink of Wisconsin, and John (Missy) Bauer of Iowa; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and other surviving family: Pam (Dave) Herminghuysen of Van Wert, Jack (Tracy) Fortney of Van Wert, Jill Fortney of Van Wert, Dr. Richard (Lorraine) Bauer of Texas, Sharyn Bauer of South Carolina, Brent (Sarah) Bauer of North Carolina, and Philip (Diane) Bauer of South Carolina.

A brother, Jerry Fortney, also preceded her in death.

A brief funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, November 13, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: The National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization (NHPCO).

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.