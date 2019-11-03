Kristine Dianne Burnett

Kristine Dianne Burnett, 69, passed away at 1:05 p.m. Friday, November, 2019, at The Liberty Retirement Community of Lima.

She was born Monday, February 6, 1950, in Van Wert, the daughter of Karl Francis and Helen Elizabeth (Bauman) Burnett, who both preceded her in death.

Survivors include five siblings, Daniel (Sharon) Burnett of Wake Forest, North Caroline, Kevin Burnett of Van Wert, Vernice “Pixie” (Mark) Dickman of Middle Point, Frederick Burnett of Weaverville, North Carolina, and Kendall Burnett of Cibolo, Texas; six nieces, four nephews, and eight grand-nieces and nephews.

Two nephews also preceded her in death.

A burial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 6, in Wright Cemetery in Venedocia, with Pastor Tim Owens officiating. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 7, at Middle Point United Methodist Church.

Preferred memorials: To the family.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.