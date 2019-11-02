New office opened…

Eric Hurless, a financial adviser with financial-services company Edward Jones, recently relocated his office to 1052 S. Washington St., across the street from the main entrance to the Van Wert County Fairgrounds. Edwards Jones is dedicated to serving the needs of individual investors. With nearly 13,000 financial advisers serving nearly 7 million investors, the firm has been built on the belief that the only way to do business is on a one-on-one, personal basis. “My branch office administrator and I work as a team to give you the personal service you deserve when it comes to planning for your financial future,” Hurless noted. The office can be contacted at 419.232.2058 or by visiting www.edwardjones.com/eric-hurless for more information. Here, Hurless is shown cutting the ribbon on his new office, while friends, family, and Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce board members look on. Chamber photo