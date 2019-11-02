Buckeye Youth to have autumn sleepover

VW independent/submitted information

Buckeye Youth will be having its annual Autumn Adventure Sleepover from 8 a.m. Saturday, November 9, until 8 a.m. Sunday, November 10. The event will be held at the heated Ohio State University Extension Meeting Room in the Administration Building at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds.

The event will include a hayride, bonfire, games, prizes, costume contest, movies, and the sleepover itself. All Buckeye Youth members with a currently paid membership will be allowed to stay free. The cost for non-member children ages 5-12 will be $10 for the first child and $5 for each additional sibling. This entitles a child to attend the sleepover and have a full year of membership benefits from Buckeye Youth.

The event will be well supervised by adult and teen volunteers, but it is recommended that young children be accompanied by an older sibling, parent, or guardian for the overnight. Children of parents staying the night and helping with the activities may stay free and still receive membership benefits. Children may stay a part of the night or all night.

Registration forms are available outside the Buckeye Youth office, 147 E. Main St., Suite D (corner of Main and Market streets), or on Buckeye Youth’s Facebook page and should be returned to the Buckeye Youth office or emailed to maryvanwert@aol.com, by Wednesday, November 6, with payment.

For more information or to pre-register a child by phone, call 419.238.3546 and leave a message. Registrations can be turned into the office from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Buckeye Youth is a United Way agency and a Van Wert County Foundation grant recipient.