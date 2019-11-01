Robert G. Wolters

Robert G. Wolters Sr., 87, of Van Wert, passed away at 1 a.m. Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Van Wert.

He was born October 13, 1932, in Mercer County, the son of Gregor and Mary (Rosenbeck) Wolters, who both preceded him in death. He married the former Jean Thorsen in 1996, and she also preceded him in death in 2012.

Survivors include two sons, Robert (Donna) Wolters Jr. of Van Wert and Mitchell (Shela) Wolters of Gilbert, Arizona; a daughter, Dee (John) Core of Mesa, Arizona; three brothers, Denny (Ann) Wolters of Dayton, and Don (Susie) Wolters and Bill (Cathy) Wolters, both of Celina; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, November 4, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Father Stanley Szybka officiating. Burial will follow at a later date in Cole Cemetery in Spring Grove, Illinois.

Visitation is from 1-3 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: State of the Heart Hospice.

