Artists’ Exhibit & Sale coming soon

Our next exhibit coming up, (one of our favs) is the annual Artists’ Exhibit & Sale. This is a fun, low-key exhibit which arrives just in time for the holiday shopping season. Check-in date is November 1 and 2 for amateur or pro artists over 18 years of age. Check out our website or give us a call for an entry form.



Sign your young artist up for ArtReach now! Our popular after-school art program will resume November 5, following a hiatus while we looked for just the right instructor. We’re excited to welcome our new candidate, professional artist and art educator, Gabriel Yahl of Spencerville. Gabriel obtained a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from prestigious Columbus College of Art & Design in Fine Art. Gabriel has worked as a painting, cartooning, and art instructor, at CCAD in addition to sculpture lab assistant. He has 10-plus years of painting experience and has worked with children in varying scenarios including 4-H and camp counseling. He has also worked at galleries and the Columbus Museum of Art. We are looking forward to being able to provide area young artists with a creative outlet. Please contact the art center to sign up!



Access to public arts programming is shrinking every year. In response, the Wassenberg Art Center helps fill the gaps with its after-school art program ArtReach and now announces wassenBox, a home delivery craft kit for young people. The subscription for the kit is $22 per month and automatically renews. The wassenBox will provide a new kit each month, which comes with complete supplies. Crafts for two separate age groups will be available initially: 3-7 and 7 and up. Kits will be designed as gender neutral.

While we offer a flexible in-house art program, families are very busy and the art can now come to them. wassenBoxes will begin shipping in December just in time for the holidays. To sign up visit: www.wassenbergartcenter.org.



Did you know we provide custom designed art, craft and creative classes for private groups? What do you want to make? Give us a call and we will brainstorm your next gathering.



Watercolor Class: Tuesday mornings; 10 a.m.-noon. Fee: $55 Regular, $40 WAC member cost.Instructor: Pat Rayman.



ArtNight: Every Thursday 6-9 p.m. Free. Artist/instructors on hand to help with your project.



The gift season is approaching and we are seeking great art products! Open year-round, the gift corner at the Wassenberg will be stocking for the holiday season. Great options to purchase one-of-a-kind, unique items, crafted by artisans in the area for the people who are one-of-a-kind to you. There is always a need throughout the year to purchase for those special to us and to show them how much we care and find them unique by purchasing the same. For more information on exhibits or to sign up for classes and events visit: wassenbergartcenter.org.



The Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 S. Washington St. (former Van Wert Armory). We can also be reached by telephone at 419.238.6837 or by email at info@wassenbergartcenter.org.