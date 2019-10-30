Diane Carder

Diane Carder, 70, of Delphos, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Delphos.

She was born February 3, 1949, in Lima, the daughter of Don and Lucy (Hofstetter) Carder, who both preceded her in death.

Survivors include two sisters, Sue (Dave) McNeal of Delphos and Mary (Robert) Jackson of Oak Creek, Wisconsin; four brothers, Robert (Toni) Carder of Boca Raton, Florida, and Paul Carder, Dale “Bunny” (Denice) Carder, and Larry (Mary) Carder, all of Delphos; and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 2, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Delphos, with Father Dennis Walsh officiating. Burial will follow in St. John’s Cemetery in Delphos.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Friday, November 1, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, where a parish wake will be held at 7 that evening.

Preferred memorials: Vancrest Activities Department.

