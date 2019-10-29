YWCA sets date for Gingerbread Junction

VW independent/submitted information

Local residents can kick off the holiday season by decorating their own gingerbread house. This year’s YWCA Gingerbread Junction will be held Friday, December 6, in conjunction with “A Very Merry Main Street Christmas” hosted by Main Street Van Wert.

Jacob Barnes creates a gingerbread house during the 2014 edition of the YWCA’s Gingerbread Junction event. VW independent file photo

Again this year, Gingerbread Junction will be held at the YWCA (408 E. Main St.). Session times are scheduled for 5, 6, 7, and 8 p.m. The YWCA will provide the supplies needed for participants to create a gingerbread house.

Reserve a spot early, as each session is limited to 40 participants. Pre-registration and pre-payment is required for this event. Pre-register and pre-pay through Eventbrite or by contacting Betsy Hamman at bhamman@ywcavan-wertcounty.org.

Those interested can find the Eventbrite link on the YWCA of Van Wert County Facebook page or by going directly to the Eventbrite website.

Registration for Gingerbread Junction will begin Monday November 4.