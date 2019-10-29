Vantage offers lunch to local residents

VW independent/submitted information

Area residents looking for a place to grab a quick, delicious lunch with a colleague or friend should consider the Cup & Saucer Restaurant at Vantage Career Center.

Senior Culinary Arts student Anthony Schnipke (Ottoville) prepares assorted muffins to be served during the Vantage Cup and Saucer Thanksgiving Buffet last year. Vantage photo

The Cup and Saucer Restaurant is the career tech lab for students enrolled in the two-year Culinary Arts program. Culinary Arts students gain first-hand experience in the full-service kitchen by creating unique menus and preparing delicious meals, while operating the restaurant. The Cup and Saucer is open to the public, with reservations, for lunch on Tuesdays and Thursdays each week, seating guests from 11 a.m. to noon.

Vantage invites local residents to one of the biggest events at the restaurant, the annual Thanksgiving Lunch Buffet, which will be held two days this year — Tuesday, November 12, and Thursday, November 14 — from 11 a.m. to noon. The Cup and Saucer’s buffet will include a delicious variety of salads, meats, vegetables, breads and desserts, all for just $8.95 plus tax. Reservations are necessary, and go quickly, so be sure to call 419.238.5411, extension 2425, to reserve a spot now.