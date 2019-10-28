Monday Mailbag: October 28, 2019

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Monday Mailbag features questions about football regions, Crestview’s playoff chances, the future of the GMC and the upcoming basketball season.

Q: Do you think OHSAA will reconfigure some of the football regions? It seems like some good teams will be left out of the playoffs this year and it doesn’t seem fair. Why did they stack some of the regions in the Northwest district? Name withheld upon request

A: Changes are made each year, so it’s quite probable that you’ll see changes in 2020, 2021, 2022 etc. Some teams will change divisions and regions, based on factors such as enrollment and OHSAA’s Competitive Balance rule and the fact that the regions need to be balanced in terms of teams per region.

I don’t think OHSAA purposely stacks regions but with annual changes, simply because it wouldn’t do anyone any good. What’s the upside of stacking regions?

Q: Does Crestview stand any chance at all of making the playoffs? Name withheld upon request

A: Even with a win over improved Paulding (and that’s not a given), it doesn’t appear to be in the cards this season.



Q: With Holgate’s pending move to the BBC, what will the GMC do to fill the spot? Paulding to the GMC and Parkway to the NWC? Name withheld upon request

A: I don’t believe Holgate has made a decision on joining the Buckeye Border Conference yet, but we should know more by mid-December at the latest. Holgate did agree to join the new Northern 8 conference for eight man football.

The Tigers could opt to stay put in the GMC for all other sports, but if they leave, one would think the Green Meadows Conference would like to fill the spot.

As far as who that may be, I’ve heard the same chatter, but it’s tough to say what’s really going to happen.

Q: With high school football almost over, what are your thoughts on the upcoming basketball season? Name withheld upon request

A: Personally, I think it’ll be a season of transition in Van Wert County.

On the girls side, Van Wert and Lincolnview have new coaches, so it’ll be interesting to see how things unfold as the season progresses. Crestview has some nice returning talent and it won’t surprise me if the Lady Knights compete for the NWC title.

As far as the boys, Van Wert has a new coach and not a lot of varsity returning varsity experience, at least compared to other teams. However, head coach Ben Laudick is quite familiar with junior varsity players who will make the jump to varsity this year, so that’s a plus.

Crestview lost quite a bit of talent and head coach Jeremy Best from last season’s Division IV state championship team, but the Knights have a new successful head coach in Doug Etzler and one of the best players in Ohio in Kalen Etzler, so the team will be one to keep an eye on.

Lincolnview lost some nice players to graduation, but Brett Hammons always seems to have more waiting in the wings and this upcoming season should be no different.

If you have a question for the next Monday Mailbag, email it to sports@thevwindependent.com.