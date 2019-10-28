Latta introduces anti-opioid abuse bills

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On the one-year anniversary of President Trump signing H.R. 6, the SUPPORT Act, into law, U.S. Representative Bob Latta (R-Bowling Green) has introduced two new pieces of legislation to address the opioid crisis.

Legislation that Latta had previously authored, the Indexing Narcotics, Fentanyl, and Opioids (INFO) Act, was included in H.R. 6. The Department of Health and Human Services is currently implementing the INFO Act by developing a one-stop-shop dashboard for advocates, health care providers, local officials, and law enforcement to better access data and grant information. The SUPPORT Act was the largest effort to combat a single drug crisis in U.S. history.

“The SUPPORT Act was landmark legislation to combat an epidemic which has been devastating to communities across Ohio,” said Latta. “It’s provided tools to help prevent addiction, improve treatment, and stop illegal drugs from entering the country.

“It’s making a real difference, but we always knew this wasn’t going to be a quick fix,” Latta added. “We’re going to have to attack this crisis from all sides. That’s why I’m introducing two more pieces of legislation to ensure that opioids are not falling into the wrong hands. Our work on this urgent issue continues.”

Latta has introduced H.R. 4806, the Debarment Enforcement of Bad Actor Registrants (DEBAR) Act to ensure that bad actors are not able to legally register to manufacture, distribute, or dispense a controlled substance. Currently, Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) registrants that have had their registration revoked are able to reapply immediately for a new license.

While most of the time these registrants have their new licenses rejected, a recent DEA Inspector General report found that there had been cases where entities have been able to obtain a new license immediately after having one revoked. H.R. 4806 would grant the DEA debarment authority to prohibit bad actors from registering for a controlled substance.

In addition, Latta is an original sponsor of the Opioid Prescription Verification Act, which would improve identification requirements for obtaining opioids at a pharmacy. Currently, the Combat Methamphetamine Epidemic Act of 2006 requires an ID to obtain Sudafed, but there are no federal laws that require identification for opioids.