Karl E. Ward

Karl E. Ward, 71, of Delphos, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019, at St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima.

He was born August 17, 1948, in Dayton, the son of Karl and Kathleen Ward, who both preceded him in death. He married the former Carolyn Pedigo, who survives in Delphos.

Other survivors include two daughters, Aliya Taylor of Delphos and Karla Ward of Springfield; a brother, Larry (Denise) Ward of New Carlisle; two sisters, Shirley Wilson and Debbie Rouch, both of New Carlisle; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

A daughter, Amanda Ward Romine, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 8 p.m. Thursday, October 31, at Harter & Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, with the Rev. Steve Haskin officiating.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: American Cancer Society.

Condolences may be expressed at www.harterandschier.com.