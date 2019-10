Demolition…

A couple of former business facilities are being torn down in the Ervin Road/Shannon Street area. The former Arby’s and Penguin Point restaurant building at the corner of Ervin and Shannon (above) is currently being torn down, while a building that formerly housed Cashland will also be demolished to make way for new facilities for the Greve Chrysler Dodge Jeep auto dealership. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent