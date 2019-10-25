State rep. appointed to House committee

VW independent/submitted information

COLUMBUS — State Representative Craig S. Riedel (R-Defiance) announced his committee appointment to the Federalism Committee for the remainder of the 133rd General Assembly.

Speaker of the House Larry Householder (R-Glenford) recently made new committee appointments to House standing committees. Rep. Riedel continues to serve on the Commerce and Labor Committee, Economic and Workforce Development Committee and as the Vice Chairman to the Higher Education Committee.

“I am honored to be appointed to the Federalism Committee.” Rep. Riedel said. “Being a strong Constitutionalist, I look forward to vetting a number of bills that are significant to our state and nation.”

Representative Riedel is serving his second term in the Ohio House of Representatives. He represents Ohio’s 82nd House District, which includes Defiance, Paulding, and Van Wert counties, as well as a portion of Auglaize County.