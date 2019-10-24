Lincolnview students prepare school play

VW independent/submitted information

Lincolnview Theatre presents its production of Look Who’s Laughing, a comedy full of amusing moments.

Henry Crocker, a man with a legendary temper, attempts to go one week without throwing a tantrum. Will Henry pull this off and win a bet?

Lincolnview students Connor Johnson (left) and Dylann Carey rehearse their roles for the school’s production of Look Who’s Laughing. photo provided

Cast members have been rehearsing for several weeks to prepare for the show. Cast and crew include the following students: Avery Slusher, Dylann Carey, Kortnie Galloway, Ashley Hertel, Connor Johnson, Landon Moody, Grace Sadowski, Jayce Schimmoeller, Tory Boyd, Summer Karbowiak, Ashley McAbee, Lily Price, Evan Mongold, Elizabeth Eaton, Caleb Price, Brad Korte, and Emma Hatcher.

In addition to the play, some junior high students will be performing a short comedy skit. The first weekend of performances will feature the following eighth grade cast: Harmony Dillon, Cal Evans, Jacob Grubb, Kaden Hohman, Jared Jessee, Sydney King, Warren Mason, and Danni Piske. The second weekend of performances will feature the following seventh grade cast: Jennifer Benson, Abby Dickson, Lindsey Hatcher, Elizabeth Johnson, Lorenzo Maciel-Salinas, Ashley McKenzie, Heath Sears, Olivia Snyder, Jack Snyder, and Kreston Tow.

Performance dates for the play and skit are November 2, 3, 8, and 9. Show times are 7:30 p.m., with a Sunday matinee on November 3 at 2 p.m. Van Wert Civic Theatre will host the Lincolnview production at its venue at the corner of Race Street and Central Avenue.

Tickets can now be purchased online by visiting the school website at www.lincolnview.k12.oh.us. Those unable to purchase online can call 419.968.2214 or visit the high school office during school hours.

Look Who’s Laughing is presented by special arrangement with Samuel French Inc., a Concord Theatricals Company.