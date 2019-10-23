William J. Andersen

William J. “Bill” Andersen, 91, of Van Wert, passed away early Wednesday morning, October 23, 2019.

He was born November 13, 1927, in New Kensington, Pennsylvania, the son of Katherine (McGirr) and E. Frank Andersen, who both preceded him in death. He married the former Patricia Harvey, who survives in Van Wert.

Other survivors include four children, Billie Gayle (Tom) Lamb of Sharon, Wisconsin, Benjamin H. (Trudy) Andersen of Clermont, Florida, Michael T. Andersen of Van Wert, and Thomas P. (Kelly) Andersen of Angola, Indiana; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Burial will take place at a later date. Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert is assisting the family with arrangements.

