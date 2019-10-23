Preview: 2-6 Bath at 4-4 Van Wert

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Just two games are left in the season for Van Wert and both are at Eggerss Stadium.

The Cougars will host Bath on Friday, then will close the season the following week against Celina and entering those games, head coach Keith Recker is pleased with the effort of his team.

“We have an awesome group of players that we get to work with,” Recker said. “I had a coach ask me this week how our seniors’ attitudes have been. To no one in our program’s surprise, our seniors have continued to work hard and take each week as its the most important game they’ve played.”

“I have been very happy with our effort and we will continue to coach and push them hard through our last game. I have no doubt that they will respond with their best effort these last two games.”

The Van Wert Cougars will play the final two games of the season at home, staring with Bath on Friday, then Celina the following Friday. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

Recker also complimented the play of linebacker Parker Conrad, who leads the team with 57 tackles. Against Elida, Conrad returned an interception for a touchdown.

“I can still remember when Parker was a middle school football player and we were watching a game,” Recker said. “There was a kid who was all over the field, making every tackle and playing very physical football even at that age. That night I found out it was Parker Conrad and I knew at that time we were going to have a special player.”

“He has continued to do whatever he can for the team both offensively and defensively, for us to have success. He is the type of player who makes it fun and easy to coach.”

Looking at Bath (2-6, 2-5 WBL), while the Wildcats may not have an impressive record, the team has shown a great deal of improvement, with two losses coming by a combined eight points. Before defeating Elida in Week No. 3, Bath had lost 21 straight games.

“The first step to turning our program around is we want to compete each week,” Bath head coach Ryan Reindel said. “We have been competitive in almost every game this season. We are still a very young team, and are still learning how to finish and win those close games, but our two wins have been things to build on for this program.”

“Bath is getting back to the type of team and program they were four to six years ago,” Recker stated. “They have the ability to bring a physical running attack at your defense but also have the ability to spread it out. They actually pass a little more than they run this season.”

“Defensively they are physical and run to the ball well. They are in the middle to upper half of the league in most defensive categories so that is definitely their strength.”

The Wildcats allow 24 points and 325 yards per game, and linebacker Carter Parlapiano leads the WBL with three fumble recoveries.

Bath averages roughly 235 yards of total offense per game, with 100 coming via the rush and 135 through the air.

On the flip side, Van Wert is averaging 29 points and 383 yards per game The Cougars continue to show great balance, with an average of 195 yards rushing and 188 passing per game.

Owen Treece has completed 119 of 207 passes for 1,476 yards, 12 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and he’s rushed for 699 yards and five more touchdowns. Jake Hilleary has 120 carries for 612 yards and 10 scores. Tanner Barnhart remains the team’s leading receiver with 35 catches for 396 yards and a touchdown, while TJ Reynolds has 26 receptions for 212 yards.

“Offensively, they are very balanced with two really good ball carries in Treece and Hilleary,” Reindel said. “We will have to be very sound in our run fits with our defensive line and linebackers. Treece is also second in the league in passing, which doesn’t allow you to just commit to the run. We will have to be sound in our pass coverage as well.”

Defensively, Treece has 53 tackles, while Keagon Hammons 38 tackles, including 11 for losses, seven sacks and a pair of forced fumbles.

“Defensively, they move well as a unit,” Reindel said. “They are the third ranked defense in the league so we will have to do a great job of sustaining drives and taking care of the football.”

“Overall, they are a very well coached team. Coach Recker has done a great job this season.They play hard and are a disciplined football team and we look for a very competitive and physical game Friday night.”

Friday’s Bath at Van Wert game will air live on WERT 1220AM/104.3FM.