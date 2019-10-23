Pint Night, Halloween events coming up

Pint Night! This Thursday from 6-9 p.m. with the one and only Sir John Reichle performing those favorite songs and some hilarious stories. Sample craft beers and hang out with us.

Singer-guitar player John Reichle will be performing at the Wassenberg Art Center this Thursday for Pint Night.

Sign your young artist up for ArtReach now! Our popular after-school art program will resume November 5, following a hiatus while we looked for just the right instructor. We’re excited to welcome our new candidate, professional artist and art educator, Gabriel Yahl of Spencerville.

Gabriel obtained a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from prestigious Columbus College of Art & Design in Fine Art. Gabriel has worked as a painting, cartooning, and art instructor, at CCAD in addition to sculpture lab assistant. He has 10-plus years of painting experience and has worked with children in varying scenarios, including 4-H and camp counseling. He has also worked at galleries and the Columbus Museum of Art. We are looking forward to being able to provide area young artists with a creative outlet. Please contact the art center to sign up!

You have until October 27 to view the 42nd Annual Photography Exhibit. With approximately 150 photographs most of which are for sale, this exhibit offers a great opportunity to purchase for the upcoming holidays. Support your local art community by purchasing original stuff!

The crafts kits are almost ready! As a part of the Downtown Trick or Treat loop on October 26, 10 a.m.-noon, the monsters here will be handing out free, free, free spooky craft kits (first come first serve). Take your kit home or finish it here. We’ll have creepy artists on hand to help you, serving fresh popcorn and cider.

Our next exhibit coming up, (one of our favs) is the Annual Artists’ Exhibit & Sale. This is a fun, low-key exhibit which arrives just in time for the holiday shopping season. Check-in date is November 1 and 2 for amateur or pro artists over 18 years of age. Check out our website or give us a call for an entry form.

Did you know we provide custom designed art, craft and creative classes for private groups? What do you want to make? Give us a call and we will brainstorm your next gathering.

Watercolor Class: Tuesday mornings; 10 a.m.-noon. Fee: $55 Regular, $40 WAC member cost.

Instructor: Pat Rayman.

ArtNight: Every Thursday 6-9 p.m. Free. Artist/instructors on hand to help with your project.

The gift season is approaching and we are seeking great art products! Open year-round, the gift corner at the Wassenberg will be stocking for the holiday season. Great options to purchase one-of-a-kind, unique items, crafted by artisans in the area for the people who are one-of-a-kind to you. There is always a need throughout the year to purchase for those special to us and to show them how much we care and find them unique by purchasing the same. For more information on exhibits or to sign up for classes and events visit: wassenbergartcenter.org.

The Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 S. Washington St. (former Van Wert Armory). We can also be reached by telephone at 419.238.6837 or email at info@wassenbergartcenter.org.