Camera Club distribution to begin soon

Once the Van Wert Area Photography Club’s camera distribution for individuals begins, the club will invite anyone or group wishing to purchase any of the club’s equipment to submit a bid. Since we have no way of knowing when that will take place, the following information will be repeated in more detail at that time.

On the envelope place the address: Rex Dolby, 431 Boyd Ave., Van Wert, OH 45891-2313, and in the lower left corner list the items(s) you are bidding on. On your bid sheet provide: Your name, phone number or email by which you should be contacted if yours is the top bid or is a duplicate bid. Next list the item or items and your bid on the same line after that item. We will supply a date when bidding opens, closes and the winning bids will be announced. These will appear in the Van Wert Times Bulletin, the Van Wert independent’s Community & Columns section, and on the Van Wert Photography Club’s Facebook page.

The items the club will be offering for sale to anyone or group are: Acer PD 1200 Projector & case, Altec Lansing computer speakers & case, HP Pavilion dv6 PC Notebook & case, Kokin Filter Set & case, DA-Lite 6-foot pull down wall mount screen and hook, and a SafeLock projection table with shelf.

All proceeds from this sale will be distributed within Van Wert County after all items have been sold or dispursed.