Elks honor Stanley

At the Northwest District Meeting of the Ohio Elks Association held October 20 at Upper Sandusky Elks Lodge 83, three members of the district were recognized for all of the hard work they do promoting the Elks no only within their communities but within the State. Those recognized were Mary Beaston of Fremont Elks Lodge 169, Julie Crowe of Kenton Elks Lodge 157, and Linda Stanley of Van Wert Lodge 1197. Each was presented an American flag that had flown over the Flight 93 Memorial in Somerset County, Pennsylvania by Ohio Elks Association President Mark Ratliff. Shown are (from the left) Crowe, Stanley, Beaston and Ratliff. Elks photo