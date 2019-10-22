Crestview falls to No. 1 St. Henry

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

KALIDA — No. 16 Crestview put up quite a fight, but No. 1 St. Henry topped the Lady Knights in straight sets in the Division IV district semifinals at Kalida High School on Monday.

“We knew coming in that St. Henry was going to be top notch, but I felt we were prepared going in,” Crestview head coach Tammy Gregory said after the match. “They have a lot of weapons. They had hitters coming from the front row and the back row, but for the most part I thought we defended well.”

“It was probably one of our best performances and I feel we always step up to the challenge,” Gregory continued. “We just kept battling and our mindset was one more point to that next point, and I think the girls did just that.”

In her final match, Lexi Gregory hits the ball during Monday night’s district match against St. Henry. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent

St. Henry took the first set 25-19, then followed up with 25-21, 25-22 scores. The loss ended Crestview’s season at 21-4 while St. Henry (22-2) advance to the district final and will play fellow MAC member Fort Recovery, who swept Lima Central Catholic 3-0.

Lauryn Black was 14 of 14 serving with an ace and had 11 digs. Lexi Gregory finished her career with 18 kills, 14 digs and 11 of 11 with an ace at the service line. Bailey Gregory had a team high 23 digs and Maddy Lamb led the Lady Knights with 29 assists.

Gregory lauded her five seniors – Kaylee Wolford, Lexi Gregory, Laney Jones, Black and Lamb.

“Having a daughter in that group, I feel like I grew up with the group,” Gregory said. “I look at all the girls as my daughters, just because I’m with them day in and day out. When this group first started playing in youth volleyball, I just got attached to them.”

“We’re going to miss those seniors,” Gregory added. “There’s some big shoes to fill and the biggest thing I can say about them is they accepted their roles and they knew what was needed of them.”