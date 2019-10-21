D-II, III district cross country roundup

Van Wert independent sports

Van Wert’s Caylee Phillips topped the field of Division II district runners and helped the Lady Cougars qualify for the next level. Hunter Sherer notched a top five finish to advance as well, and Lincolnview’s boys’ and girls’ teams, along with Crestview’s girls’ team qualified for the Division III regionals.

Division II

Led by individual champion Caylee Phillips, the Van Wert Lady Cougars are bound for the Division II cross country regional at Tiffin.

Caylee Phillips

A week after winning the Western Buckeye League meet, Phillips ran the 5K district course at Ottawa Park in 18:50 on Saturday. Her time was 47 seconds better than that of runner up Grace Rhoades of Wauseon (19:37).

“Caylee is really coming into form at the right time,” Van Wert head coach Ryan Holliday said. “She is in the midst of the best stretch of her career right now. She’s running with confidence and poise.”

“It will be run to see her compete against some other outstanding runners from the region,” Holliday added.

Van Wert had two other runners finish in the top 20. Freshman Kyra Welch placed 18th overall with a time of 21:01, and junior Rachel Spath took 20th in 21:12. Freshman Tyra McClain (25th, 21:29) and senior Ali Gemmer (26th, 21:32) rounded out the scoring for the Lady Cougars.

“I’m proud of our girls and the accomplishment of advancing to regionals,” Holliday said. “We’re hungry because we don’t feel like Saturday at districts was our best collective performance. We know what we are capable of and we know that if we put it all together, great things will happen.”

“We’re excited for the challenge of competing for a chance to run at the State meet.”

Overall, Van Wert placed fourth overall with 90 points, behind district team champion Shawnee (55), runner up Wauseon (77) and Defiance (85).

Hunter Sherer finished fifth on the boys side and qualified for Saturday’s regional competition. The sophomore posted a time of 16:32.

Gage Wannemacher was Van Wert’s next finisher, placing 21st with a time of 17:20, followed by Jayden Welker (46th, 18:23), Jacob Sealscott (58th, 18:48) and Ben Lange (62nd, 18:54).

Defiance won the boys title and Ottawa-Glandorf was the runner-up. Van Wert finished eighth in the team standings.

Division III

The Crestview Lady Knights ran to a runner-up finish behind Archbold in the Division III district at Ottawa Park, while Lincolnview finished fifth. Crestview and the Lady Lancers both qualified for regionals.

Crestview’s Ragen Harting finished sixth overall with a time of 20:05, while teammate Emily Greulach placed 14th by running the 5K course in 21:15. Both earned all-district honors.

Lauren Walls (25th, 21:55), Kate Leeth (28th, 22:07) and Adalynn Longstreth (31st, 22:32) rounded out the scoring for Crestview.

The Crestview Lady Knights finished as Division III district runner-up at Ottawa Park. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent

“The girls team is thankful for the privilege to represent Crestview at the regional meet,” Crestview head coach Jeff Bagley said.

Lincolnview was led by Madison Langdon, who placed seventh with a time of 20:11). She was followed by Julia Stetler (18th, 21:17), Victoria Snyder (29th, 22:11), Dylann Carey (57th, 24:31) and Kenna Mason (67th, 25:21).

On the boys side, the Lancers qualified for regionals as a team, while Crestview’s season came to an end.

Lincolnview, who finished behind Holgate, Tinora and Fairview, was led by Devon Bill and his time of 17:41, good enough for 15th place. Joe Sadowski finished 17th with a time of 17:44, followed by Daegan Hatfield (19th, 17:46), Jackson Robinson (26th, 18:00) and Brandon Renner (28th, 18:09).

Crestview placed seventh in the team standings and was led by Cameron Cearns, who finished 29th with a time of 18:11. Dayton Schuerman placed 32nd (18:21), Danil Lichtensteiger (38th, 18:39), Wyatt Richardson (49th, 18:52) and Hayden Tomlinson (55th, 19:03).

“The boys team displayed tremendous growth as this season progressed,” Bagley said.