ODOT lists weekly local highway projects
VW independent/submitted information
LIMA — The Ohio Department of Transportation’s District 1 has announced the following highway projects during the coming week in Van Wert County:
- U.S. 30, under U.S. 224, northwest of the city of Van Wert, will be restricted to one lane through the work zone for pavement repairs. Work is being performed by the ODOT Van Wert County maintenance garage.
- Ohio 49, between Willshire and U.S. 224, will be restricted to one lane through the work zone for pavement repairs. Work is being performed by the ODOT Van Wert County maintenance garage.
- Ohio 49, at East Tully Street within the village of Convoy, is now open following building demolition.
- Ohio 117, between the Mercer County and Auglaize County line, will be restricted to one lane through the work zone for pavement repairs. Work is being performed by the ODOT Van Wert County maintenance garage.
POSTED: 10/19/19 at 7:27 am. FILED UNDER: News