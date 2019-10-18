Peony Fest Committee seeks theme ideas

VW independent/submitted information

It’s time once again for area residents to use their imagination and help the Van Wert Peony Festival Committee give the 2020 Peony Festival a theme. The festival will be held in downtown Van Wert June 5-7, 2020.



The person whose theme entry wins will be awarded a prize basket, recognition as the winner in local publications, on the Peony Festival website and social media pages, as well as being invited to be in the 2019 Grand Parade on Saturday, June 6, 2020



To enter, email a theme entry to vwpeonyfestival@gmail.com or send a message to the Peony Festival page containing one’s entry.