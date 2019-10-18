Knights, Lancers earn NWC soccer honors

Lincolnview junior Dylan Schimmoeller earned first team All-NWC honors in soccer, while classmates Clayton Leeth and Landon Moody named to the all-conference second team. Junior Justin Braun was named to the All-NWC honorable mention team.

Bluffton senior Matt Daws was named Player of the Year and Bluffton coach Steve Smucker was named Coach of the Year for the fifth consecutive season.

Crestview freshman Katelyn Castle was named first team All-NWC, while fellow freshman Macy Kulwicki and senior Madalyn Ward earned second team all-conference honors. Freshman Addyson Dowler, sophomore Hope Loyer and senior Chloe Case each earned honorable mention All-NWC accolades.

Bluffton senior Kayla White was named Player of the Year, and Bluffton coach Jared Byers was named Coach of the Year.