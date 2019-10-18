Hilleary, defense lead VW past Elida 56-23

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

ELIDA — Jake Hilleary ran for three touchdowns, Owen Treece threw a pair of touchdown passes and the defense returned two interceptions for scores as Van Wert rolled to a 56-23 Western Buckeye League win over Elida at Kraft Stadium on Friday night.

The win even Van Wert’s overall record at 4-4 (3-4 WBL), while Elida dropped to 0-8 (0-7 WBL).

After the two teams exchanged fumbles in the first quarter, Treece fired a 47-yard touchdown strike to Dru Johnson, and Peyton McAlpine kicked the first of eight PATs to give the Cougars a 7-0 lead with 6:50 left in the period.

Elida answered with a 66-yard touchdown pass from freshman quarterback Larkin Henderson to KeShawn Spivey, a score that left the game tied 7-7 at the end of the quarter.

Jake Hilleary, who ran 20 times for 139 yards, plowed in from two yards out with 11:39 left in the second quarter, then Elida’s Gunnar Kuhn kicked a 25-yard field goal to pull the Bulldogs to within four, 14-10 at the 7:44 mark.

“When we give it to Jake good things are going to happen,” Van Wert head coach Keith Recker said. “We ran away from No. 79 (Jordan Speller, 6-5, 315 defensive lineman) because he’s a tough kid to get movement on.”

Hilleary’s 11-yard touchdown run put the Cougars ahead 21-10, but again, Elida was able to answer with a 79-yard touchdown run by Marcel Poe.

However, Van Wert gained some separation with two touchdowns before halftime. Hilleary again found paydirt, this time from eight yards out, then TJ Reynolds intercepted a Henderson pass and returned it 22 yards for a score, giving the Cougars a 35-17 lead, a score that stood at halftime. It was the second interception return for a touchdown by Reynolds this season.

“TJ did a great job being in position and he’s doing a nice job at that outside linebacker spot,” Recker said. “I’m happy for him to get that touchdown.”

Johnson ended Elida’s opening drive of the third quarter with an interception and runback to the Bulldog five, then after a face mask penalty on Van Wert, the Cougars scored in three plays on an 11-yard Treece pass to Tanner Barnhart. Treece 11 of 17 for 154 yards and two touchdowns, with five of his completions going to Dru Johnson for 90 yards.

After an exchange of punts, Parker Conrad intercepted a Brandon Howard pass and returned it untouched for a touchdown, giving Van Wert a 49-17 lead, which triggered the continuous clock rule with 4:26 left in the third quarter.

“Parker’s such a good player defensively,” Recker said. “For him to get a big play, he deserves that and he did a nice job on it.”

Each team scored once in the fourth quarter. Levi Newell ran 17 yards for a touchdown and Spivey sprinted 64 yards for an Elida score.

Van Wert will host Bath on Friday.

Scoring

First quarter

6:50 – Owen Treece 47 yard pass to Dru Johnson (Peyton McAlpine kick)

4:39 – Larkin Henderson 66 yard pass to KeShawn Spivey (Alec Ewing kick)

Second quarter

11:49 – Jake Hilleary 2 yard run (Peyton McAlpine kick)

7:44 – Gunnar Kuhn 25 yard field goal

6:15 – Jake Hilleary 11 yard run (Peyton McAlpine kick)

5:55 – Marcel Poe 79 yard run (Gunnar Kuhn kick)

2:42 – Jake Hilleary 8 yard run (Peyton McAlpine kick)

2:08 – TJ Reynolds 44 yard interception return (Peyton McAlpine kick)

Third quarter

8:35 – Owen Treece 9 yard pass to Tanner Barnhart (Peyton McAlpine kick)

4:26 – Parker Conrad 22 yard interception return (Peyton McAlpine kick)

Fourth quarter

7:25 – Levi Newell 17 yard run (Peyton McAlpine kick)

2:45 – KeShawn Spivey 64 yard run (pass failed)