Preview: Van Wert (3-4) at Elida (0-7)

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

The postseason may be out of reach, but after losing four of their last five games, the Van Wert Cougars (3-4, 2-4 WBL) are eyeing a strong finish.

Van Wert’s four losses have come to teams with a combined record of 22-6 and two – Wapakoneta and Ottawa-Glandorf – are state ranked. The remaining teams on the schedule – Elida, Bath and Celina have a combined record of 5-16, but that doesn’t mean it’ll be easy.

Van Wert quarterback Owen Treece (7) is among the WBL leaders in total offense. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

For now, the focus is on Elida.

“We want our team to understand that we will continue to show up every day and put the same amount of work, if not more, into continuing to get better,” Van Wert head coach Keith Recker said. “Sometimes the wins and losses don’t go our way, but we need to keep with the process of giving our best every day. Our seniors deserve everyone’s best effort so we can finish these last three games with wins.”

“Specifically on the field we need to continue to work on not giving up big plays,” Recker continued. “We need to do a better job of communicating calls to each other and then executing those assignments.”

It’s no secret that Elida (0-7, 0-5 WBL) has struggled this season, but interim head coach Dan Larimore has found some positives.

“The kids have put the work in each week,” Larimore said. “They have not given up despite our record not being what they hoped for this season. Some younger kids have stepped up to earn playing time and create competition at positions which always leads to improvement overall for your program.”

Elida quarterback KeShawn Spivey is a dual threat quarterback, having combined for over 1,000 yards and eight touchdowns. Overall, the Bulldogs average 18 points and nearly 250 yards of total offense per game.

“Offensively they have quite a few very good athletes that can make plays with their legs,” Recker said of the Bulldogs. “The quarterback is a very good runner and they have two receivers that are dangerous in the open field. They do a good job of getting all of those guys the ball in the run game.”

Defensively, Elida allows nearly 345 yards, including 230 yards rushing per game, including 412 yards by St. Marys Memorial in last week’s 62-14 loss. The Bulldogs give up 40 points per game, but Recker maintains the defense can present some challenges.

“They have two defensive tackles who weight 315 and 260 pounds,” Recker explained. “They will make it tough to run between the tackles. In the secondary they again have some good athletes.”

On the flip side, the Cougars are averaging 25 points and 378 yards per game, with 186 of that coming on the ground and 191 via the air. Quarterback Owen Treece is among the WBL leaders, completing 108 of 190 passes for 1,340 yards, 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions, while rushing for 662 yards and five touchdowns on 129 carries. Jake Hilleary has 99 carries for 454 yards and seven scores, and Tanner Barnhart is the team’s leading receiver with 34 receptions for 387 yards.

Parker Conrad continues to lead the defense with 54 tackles and Keagon Hammons has a team leading six sacks and 11 tackles for losses.

“Van Wert is a good team, they play fundamentally sound football,” Larimore said. “They are physical at the point of attack and you must give your best effort on each play.”

Friday’s Van Wert at Elida game will air live on WERT 1220AM/104.3FM.