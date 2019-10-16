Preview: Ada (2-5) at Crestview (3-4)

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

CONVOY — From one extreme to another.

After dealing with Spencerville’s NWC-leading power running game, mixed in with six effective play action passes last Friday, Crestview is preparing for Ada’s conference leading passing attack.

Quarterback Kaden Short is a key cog in Crestview’s rushing attack. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent

The Bulldogs (2-5, 1-3 NWC) will enter Friday’s game averaging 234 yards through the air. Quarterback Brandon Hull has completed 123 of 210 attempts for 1,630 yards, 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions. His favorite target is the NWC’s leading receiver, Zac Swaney, who has 41 receptions for 615 yards and eight touchdowns. Two others are among the top receivers in the conference – Phillip Coulson (26-257, two touchdowns) and Will McBride (19-263, one touchdown).

“Ada has a very athletic, strong quarterback,” Crestview head coach Jared Owens said. “They have athletic wide receivers. We will have to contain their quarterback and not give up the big play.”

Ada is hardly one-dimensional on offense. In addition to a prolific passing game, the Bulldogs average 184 yards rushing per game, with Hull accounting for 736 yards and six touchdowns on 122 carries. Keegan Hull has chipped in with 463 yards and two touchdowns on just 49 carries.

Overall, Ada averages 419 yards and 33 points per game. However, defense has been an issue this fall, as the Bulldogs have allowed an average of 51 points and 381 yards per game, including 296 rushing.

While Ada has struggled against the run, Crestview (3-4, 2-2 NWC) has excelled at running the football this season, averaging 293 yards per game. In addition, Brody Brecht remains the NWC leader in rushing, with 152 carries for 1,132 yards and 11 touchdowns, while Caylib Pruett has 54 carries for 376 yards and four scores. Kaden Short has 58 carries for 313 yards and three touchdowns.

The Knights are coming off losses to Columbus Grove and Spencerville, but Owens said he’s encouraged by what he’s seen from his team.

“We can’t fault the effort of most of our kids,” Owens said. “They have laid it all on the line. We just have to get better execution in some situations.”

A win over Ada would keep Crestview’s slim playoff chances alive. The Knights are currently No. 10 in Division VII, Region 26. In addition to winning out, Crestview may need a little help from other teams in the region, but Owens is squarely focused on his team.

“We have to take better care of the football, Owens said. “We can’t put the ball on the ground and win big games.”

Ada head coach Shawn Christopher did not return a request for comment.