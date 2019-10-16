Lady Riders down Van Wert in 5 sets

Van Wert independent sports

Van Wert’s volleyball season came to an end in the Division II sectional semifinals with a 3-2 home loss to St. Marys Memorial on Tuesday.

The Lady Riders defeated the Lady Cougars 25-15, 21-25, 25-23, 17-25, 15-6 loss.

Finley Foster had a team high 36 assists, while Jamison Clouse had 20 kills, 19 digs and six kills. Jaylyn Rickard had 23 digs, seven kills and six assists, and Izzy Carr had 22 digs. Cassie Priest finished with six blocks and Rylee Dunn tallied six kills and four blocks.

Van Wert finished the season 9-14 (2-7 WBL).