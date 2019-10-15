United Way campaign…

Crestview Local Schools recently held its 2019-2020 United Way Campaign and donated nearly $4,000 to the United Way of Van Wert County. Staff and students collected 6,687 food items this year for the Day of Caring. Teacher Colby Kuhn was the winner of gift cards from Truly D’vine and Brewed Expressions and her class won an ice cream party and t-shirts for being the top class. Crestview also participated in Rivals United to help the United Way support 29 local agencies. Lincolnview and Crestview will compete in the 2020 Rivals United events on February 6 and 7, 2020. United Way photo