Lorraine (Collier) Poling Niese

Lorraine (Collier) Poling Niese, 94, of Van Wert, passed away at 3:47 a.m. Monday, October 14, 2019, at Van Wert Manor.

She was born June 23, 1925, in St. John’s, New Brunswick, Canada, the daughter of Harry and Martha Collier, who both preceded her in death. The Collier family resided in Ramea, New Foundland, Canada, until she was 5 years old, when they moved to the United States. Lorraine became a United States citizen in 1960.

Lorraine had previously been married to Lloyd Poling and then, on July 27, 1980, she married William I. Niese, who preceded her in death on December 9, 2009. Together, they shared 29 years of marriage.

Lorraine had worked at the Ford garage in Van Wert and the Van Wert City Tax Office. She was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert, Twig I, the Hoaglin-Jackson Sunrise Club, Van Wert Woman’s Club, the Red Hat Floozies, the Ohio Polka Boosters, the Van Wert County Hospital Ladies Board of Managers, and a former member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Van Wert. Lorraine spent many hours tutoring kindergarten students at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic School in Van Wert. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, and visiting with friends and family. Lorraine truly cherished the wonderful care and companionship she received at the Van Wert Manor.

Surviving are her children, Karen (Dr. Stephen) Reed of Lexington, Kentucky, Keith (Sally) Poling of Columbus, and Kathy (Dave Newland) Kotowski of Simpsonville, South Carolina; her stepchildren, Joan Niese, Angela Niese, Alphonse Niese, Peter Niese, Barbara Runyan, Marie Cass, Carol Schroeder, and Lawrence Niese; a sister, Thelma Randolph; four brothers, Leonard Collier, Ed Heidenescher, Roy Heidenescher, and Bill Heidenescher; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many stepgrandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren.

Two sisters, Juanita Collier and Ruth Bidlack; and a stepson, Daniel Niese, also preceded her in death.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 19, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert, with Father Stan Szybka officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Friday, October 18, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home and Crematory in Van Wert.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Lorraine`s memory may be directed to the Van Wert Manor Activities Fund

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.