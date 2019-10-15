Lincolnview to hold Veterans Day event

VW independent/submitted information

Lincolnview Local Schools will be holding its annual Veterans Day celebration on Friday, November 8, in the high school gymnasium.

Forms were sent home with students and are also available on the Lincolnview website. Veterans attending with a Lincolnview student will report to the high school entrance by 1:30 p.m. November 8. The school welcomes all veterans to come and be honored.

Any questions can be directed to teacher Stephanie Renner at 419.968.2214 (extension 2217) or by email at srenner@lincolnview.k12.oh.us.