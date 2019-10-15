Council hears airport update; honors contest winners

Van Wert County Regional Airport Authority Board member Mike Keysor (standing) shows off an “Airport of the Year” award earned by the local airport in 2019 during Monday’s City Council meeting. photos by Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Van Wert City Council heard a presentation from the Van Wert County Regional Airport Authority, honored winners of the city Beatification Contest, and heard an update on the city’s Clean Up Day during its meeting Monday evening.

Airport Authority Board member Mike Keysor talked about the airport’s 10-year plan, noting that work will start on a new terminal this coming spring, which is funded by grant money and $1.2 million raised in the local community, while noting that fuel sales have increased the past few years.

In fact, Keysor noted, the grant money received by the local airport was the seventh highest in the state in 2019.

One of the most important goals of the plan is to lengthen the runway to 5,000 feet within the next 10 years.

Also Monday, Mayor Jerry Mazur honored winners of the city’s Beautification Contest. Winners of the contest, which was created to foster community pride, were Kenneth and Kristine Minnich and Amber Burke.

Rick Riley of Young’s Trash Service also gave a report on the city’s first-ever Clean Up Day, noting that 59,180 pounds of items — 29½ tons — was dropped off at the transfer station during the event.

Council President Jon Tomlinson said he heard “a lot of positive comments” about the event, which was held Saturday, September 28.

During his report, Mayor Mazur also talked about the city’s automated water meter project, noting that the project is moving forward slowly, largely because of the cost of the project. Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming noted that the city would likely have to borrow some money, with a 10-year payback, to fund the project.

Fleming also noted that Golden Oaks would be milled down, starting today, with Rosalie Drive getting milled later this week.

City Auditor Martha Balyeat noted in her report that revenues are on track to meet expectations, with income tax revenues up a bit.

The best financial news was that, while the General Fund has received approximately $5 million in revenues so far, city departments within the General Fund have spent approximately $4.8 million.

City Law Director John Hatcher reported on a court action to pay for damage to a concrete post in the downtown area damaged by a semi tractor-trailer rig, while the mayor also lauded Hatcher for bringing in more than $5,000 in delinquent income tax-related wage garnishments.

Hatcher said he is also looking at dealing with some parking problems within the city.

Legislatively, City Council approved an emergency ordinance allowing the mayor to sign a release related to the court settlement for the concrete post damage, while also approving a supplemental appropriation to pay Young’s Trash Service for the Clean Up Day.

The next meeting of Van Wert City Council will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday, October 28, in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St.

Mayor Jerry Mazur presents awards to Beautification Contest winners Amber Burke (left) and Kristine Minnich.