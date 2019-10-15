38 Special heading to NPAC this Sunday

VW independent/submitted information

After more than three decades together, 38 Special continues to bring its signature blast of Southern Rock to over 100 cities a year. And at each and every show, thousands of audience members are amazed by the explosive power of the band’s performance.



Guitarist/vocalist Don Barnes says it’s all about maintaining that intensity in their live shows.

38 Special

“We never wanted to be one of those bands that had maybe gotten a little soft or complacent over the years,” Barnes noted. “We’re a team, and it’s always been kind of an unspoken rule that we don’t slack up, we stack up. We go out there every night to win.”

It is that steely determination that lives on in the hearts of these ‘Wild-Eyed Southern Boys.’



Don’t miss out on the opportunity to see, 38 Special on Sunday, October 20, at 7:30 p.m. For tickets or more information, go online to NPACVW.ORG or call the Niswonger Box Office at 419.238.6722.