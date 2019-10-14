Random Thoughts: 2x champ, MAC & more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Random Thoughts center around a two-time WBL champion, key MAC games, Ottawa-Glandorf, a team with three consecutive shutouts, girls hoops and the Cleveland Browns.

Congratulations

Congratulations to Van Wert’s Caylee Phillips, who won her second consecutive individual Western Buckeye League cross country championship on Saturday.

That’s quite a feat, and it deserves plenty of recognition.

MAC wars

A couple of big games are on this week’s MAC schedule.

6-1 Anna (No. 5, Division VI) is at 7-0 and Coldwater (No. 1, Division VI), and Minster (No. 7, Division VI) is at Marion Local (6-1, Division VII).

Let the games begin.

Ottawa-Glandorf

The Titans have a one game lead in the WBL, but circle October 25 and November 1 on your calendar.

Ottawa-Glandorf will play at Kenton on the 25th and will host Wapakoneta on the 1st. That’s a tough way to finish the regular season.

Back-to-back-to-back shutouts

Quick – Which Green Meadows Conference team has shut out three consecutive opponents?

It’s a team that began the season 0-2, and gave up 67 points in those games.

Answer: the Tinora Rams. 28-0 over Ayersville, 39-0 over Montpelier and a stunning 21-0 upset win over then-state ranked Edgerton.

The Rams will host Hicksville this Friday.

Girls hoops

Believe it or not, girls basketball isn’t that far away.

In fact, practice for the 2019-2020 season begins in exactly 10 days.

The Browns

It’s tough being a Cleveland Browns fan.

But I’m not among the people blaming the officiating for Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks.

Sure, there were some blown calls that didn’t help, but they lost because they some peculiar play calling at times, poor clock management late in the second quarter, had a punt blocked, turned the ball over four times and gave up more than 450 yards of total offense to the Seahawks.

Any team doing all of those things is just begging to lose.

If you have thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.