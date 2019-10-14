Knights, Lancers do well at NWC meet

Van Wert independent sports

Lincolnview’s Madison Langdon and Ragen Harting of Crestview finished No. 2 and 3 at the Northwest Conference High School Cross Country Meet at the Van Wert Reservoir on Saturday, and Lincolnview’s Devon Bill and Joe Sadowski finished No. 2 and 4 on the boys side.

Ragen Harting finished third at Saturday’s NWC meet and was named first team All-NWC. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent

Girls

Langdon ran the 5K course in 20:05, while Harting finished with a time of 20:29, earning both first team All-NWC honors. Columbus Grove’s Alyssa Ellerbrock won the individual title in 19:41.2.

Crestview’s Emily Greulach finished ninth overall (22:00) and Victoria Snyder of Lincolnview posted an 11th place finish (22:11), followed by teammate Julia Stetler (13th, 22:23).

Three other Lady Knights finished in the top 18 – Lauren Walls of Crestview 14th, 22:30), Adalynn Longstreth (16th, 22:41) and Kate Leeth (23:36), and two other Lady Lancers – Dylann Carey (20th, 24:00) and Kenna Mason (28th, 25:40) rounded out the scoring for Lincolnview.

Overall, Columbus Grove won the team title with 26 team points, followed by Crestview (57), Lincolnview (65), Spencerville (101) and Paulding (130).

Lincolnview and Crestview will run in the Division III district meet at Ottawa at 12:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Boys

Bill and Sadowki secured a runner-up finish for the Lancers, behind Columbus Grove.

Bill (17:18.1) was edged out by Columbus Grove’s Caleb Stechschulte (17:17.2) for the individual title, and Sadowski finished fourth with a time of 17:45. Three other Lancers finished in the top 18 – Jackson Robinson (10th, 18:15), Brandon Renner (11th, 18:18) and Daegen Hatfield (18th, 18:31).

Crestview’s top finisher was Dayton Schuerman, who placed ninth with a time of 18:12, earning him All-NWC honorable mention accolades. Cameron Cearns (17th, 18:26), Hayden Tomlinson (19th, 18:35), Jacob Forwerck (24th, 19:09) and Danil Lichtensteiger (25th, 19:17).

Columbus Grove captured the team title with 23 points, followed by Lincolnview (45), Crestview (86), Bluffton (105), Allen East (133), Paulding (143) and Ada (211).

Lincolnview and Crestview will run in the Division III district meet at Ottawa at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.