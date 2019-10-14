Early voting has started in VW County

VW independent/submitted information

Just a reminder that early voting has begun at the Van Wert County Board of Elections office’s new location at 1362 E. Ervin Road (old Pangles supermarket building). Voting hours are as follows:

Tuesday, October 15, to Friday, October 25 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, October 28, to Friday, November 1 — 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 2 — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, November 3 — 1 to 5 p.m.

Monday, November 4 — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A new feature has also been installed for voters’ convenience. There is a drop box at the Jennings Road entrance that voters may use to drop their ballots off, either during the daytime or after hours when the office is closed.

Just a reminder that the Board of Elections office has moved from 120 E. Main St. to 1362 E. Ervin Road, on the corner of Ervin and Jennings roads. Voting parking and the voting entrance face Jennings Road, while there is a large parking lot with numerous handicap parking spaces.

A walk-in door faces Jennings Road marked “voting entrance” and there will also be flags marking the entrance next to the large garage door.

For more information, call 419.238.4192.