Crestview honors golfers

The Crestview Golf program recently held its awards night to recognize the team and its success throughout the season. Coaches Jeremy Best and Tim Hurst presented players with several awards and special recognition for both the girls’ and boys’ programs. Special award winners were Faye Moran (Most Improved), Brianna Hahn (Most Valuable Golfer), Tanner Myers (Most Improved), Scott Bowman (Knight Pride Award), and Dillon Underwood (Knight Pride Award, Most Valuable Golfer, NWC Second Team). Crestview photo