Colin E. Keipper

Colin E. Keipper, 57, died at 8:32 a.m. Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Colin E. Keipper

He was born May 8, 1962, in Munich, Germany, the son of Robert V. Keipper, who preceded him in death, and Martha (Schilling) Keipper, who survives in Van Wert. On October 10, 1987, he married the former Gladys Peters, and she also survives in Van Wert.

He is also survived by three children, Amber, Robert (Grace), and Erica Keipper, all of Van Wert; a grandchild, August Cinninger of Van Wert; five siblings, Mary (Rick) Shelton of Columbus, Indiana, Vanessa (Mike) Shaver of Logansport, Indiana, Susie (Tim) Emrick of Van Wert, Laura Mason of Logansport, and Edward (Lisa) Keipper of Rockford; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Patrick Keipper.

Colin enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served his country for 25 years. During this time his position was ship serviceman. After returning to Van Wert, he continued his public service by serving as one of the leaders of Boy Scout Troop 35, which is sponsored by First Presbyterian Church.

He was a member of American Legion Post 178, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5803, and Disabled American Veterans, all of Van Wert, and Amvets Post 698 in Middle Point.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 19, at Legion Post 178, 631 W. Main St. in Van Wert. Burial will follow immediately in Woodland Cemetery, with graveside military honors rendered by combined units of Legion Post 178 and VFW Post 5803. A luncheon will be served at American Legion Post 178 immediately following the committal service.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bricknerfuneralhome.com or emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@bright.net.