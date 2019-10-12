VWCF pledges $$ to BDC

The Van Wert County Foundation recently made a pledge to the Business Development Corporation of Van Wert for Accelerate Van Wert-A Strategic Economic Growth Initiative designed to address three specific challenges facing the Van Wert County economy. Here, Foundation Executive Secretary Seth Baker (right) presents a check to BDC representatives Adam Ries and Michele Purmort-Mooney. Those who would like to learn more about this initiative can contact Andy Czajkowski at andy@statewideford.com. photo provided