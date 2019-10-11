OSU Alumni Club sets scholarship event

VW independent/submitted information

The Ohio State Alumni Club of Van Wert and Paulding Counties will be holding its annual Scholarship Auction and Bash on Thursday, October 24, at Willow Bend Country Club in Van Wert.

The event will include a meal, guest speaker Jack Park, with special guest Cornelius Green, and the scholarship auction. Green is the 2019 inductee to the Rose Bowl Hall of Fame.

Tickets are $20 and can be reserved by calling Willow Bend Country Club at 419.238.0111, JoAnne Wolford at 419.238.3535, or Emily Tempel in Paulding County at 419.506.2981.