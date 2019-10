Girl Scouts help United Way

Girl Scout Troops 22128, 20173, 20182, 20184, and 20180, under the leadership of Pam Cassidy, Delta Dingus, and Jamie Piske, made and donated cookies for the United Way Day of Caring on September 27. Shown are Girl Scout Leaders Pam Cassidy and Delta Dingus, and Scouts Reyna, Ana, and Anna, with United Way Executive Director Vicki Smith. United Way photo