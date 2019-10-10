Pigskin Pick’Em: Week No. 7

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Week No. 7 of the high school football season is upon us and it appears there are a number of clear favorites and underdogs on this week’s schedule of games.

On paper, it could be argued that only one or two of the games may be close but as we all know, games aren’t played on paper.

This week’s guest selector is Kirk Berryman, owner of CNT – Computers & Networking Technologies in Van Wert and Celina. Berryman is also a president of the Lincolnview Board of Education.

Out of 20 area games, we differ on just one.

Before we get to this week’s selections, I was 18-2 last week, with the only misses being Defiance at Bath and Paulding at Bluffton. Entering Week No. 7, my overall record is 100-37. Guest selector Davante Edwards posted a fine 17-3 record, with his only misses being Kenton vs. St. Marys Memorial, Paulding at Bluffton and Parkway vs. Fort Recovery, which turned out to be a one point game. The overall record of the guest selectors now stands at 91-45, or 66 percent.

On to this week’s picks.

Games of the week

Kirk Berryman

Spencerville (4-2) at Crestview (3-3)

I do think the Knights have a decent chance in this one, but I’m going to say Spencerville gets the win and avenges last year’s wild 50-49 loss to Crestview.

Berryman says after a tough loss last week against Columbus Grove on the road, the Knights have another tough one at home, and believes the Bears, who sit atop the NWC will stay there after a win this Friday.

Truxell: Spencerville; Berryman: Spencerville

Delphos Jefferson (1-5) at Paulding (2-4)

Both teams have struggled this season, although Paulding picked up a nice win over Bluffton last week.

Delphos Jefferson certainly won’t roll over, but we believe the Panthers will win their second straight game.

Truxell: Paulding; Berryman: Paulding

Wayne Trace (2-4) at Ayersville (1-5)

Ayersville got into the win column with a 33-18 victory over Antwerp last week, while Wayne Trace is coming off a 35-7 loss to powerful Fairview.

We think the Raiders will get win No. 3 this Friday night, although it could be a fairly close game.

Truxell: Wayne Trace; Berryman: Wayne Trace

Shawnee (3-3) at Ottawa-Glandorf (5-1)

Shawnee has lost three straight, while Ottawa-Glandorf has enjoyed five straight wins.

While Shawnee certainly has the ability to make this interesting, we’re going with the state-ranked Titans (No. 14, Division IV) in this one.

Truxell: Ottawa-Glandorf; Berryman: Ottawa-Glandorf

Kenton (4-2) at Van Wert (3-3)

I can’t seem to make up my mind on this game. On one hand, Kenton is probably the favorite, but I can see Van Wert pulling out a win. Perhaps it’ll come down to the final possession of the game.

Regardless, after thinking, re-thinking and overthinking, I’m going with Van Wert.

Berryman said Kenton quarterback Blaine Huston is probably still icing his arm down after 87 pass attempts and 650 yards last week against St Marys, and he believes the game will stay close until the fourth quarter but just too much Huston will be the difference.

Truxell: Van Wert; Berryman: Kenton

Best of the rest

WBL

Defiance (1-5) at Celina (3-3)

Truxell: Celina; Berryman: Celina

Elida (0-6) at St. Marys Memorial (4-2)

Truxell: St. Marys Memorial; Berryman: St. Marys Memorial

Wapakoneta (5-1) at Bath (2-4)

Truxell: Wapakoneta; Berryman: Wapakoneta

NWC

Columbus Grove (3-3) at Ada (2-4)

Truxell: Columbus Grove; Berryman: Ada

Bluffton (3-3) at Allen East (5-1)

Truxell: Allen East; Berryman: Allen East

GMC

Hicksville (3-3) at Fairview (5-1)

Truxell: Fairview; Berryman: Fairview

Tinora (4-2) at Edgerton (5-1)

Truxell: Edgerton; Berryman: Edgerton

MAC

New Bremen (4-2) at Parkway (2-4)

Truxell: New Bremen; Berryman: New Bremen

Delphos St. John’s (1-5) at Coldwater (6-0)

Truxell: Coldwater; Berryman: Coldwater

Marion Local (5-1) at Versailles (3-3)

Truxell: Marion Local; Berryman (3-3)

St. Henry (1-5) at Minster (5-1)

Truxell: Minster; Berryman: Minster

TRAC

Fremont Ross (1-5) at Lima Sr. (2-4)

Truxell: Lima Sr.; Berryman: Lima Sr.

Non-conference

Antwerp (0-6) at Gibsonburg (6-0)

Truxell: Gibsonburg; Berryman: Gibsonburg

KIPP Columbus (1-5) at Lima Central Catholic (5-1)

Truxell: Lima Central Catholic; Berryman: Lima Central Catholic

If you would like to be a guest selector in Week No. 8, 9 or 10, simply email sports@thevwindependent.com.