Sycamore Street house fire being investigated as arson

This fire at 111 E. Sycamore St. is now being investigated as arson, according to information from the State Fire Marshal’s Office. VW independent file photo

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

A house fire at a rental house in the first block of East Sycamore Street is being investigated as arson, according to information received by The Van Wert independent.

The Van Wert Fire Department reportedly called in an investigator from the State Fire Marshal’s Office Tuesday because of the suspicious nature of the fire, which occurred while the house was vacant and there was no electric power in operation at the time.

According to fire officials, there may have been two separate fires at the house. When firefighters were first called to the house at approximately 9:46 p.m. Saturday, the fire was in the stairwell of the house, while the second time firefighters were called to the house, just after 4 a.m. Sunday, the fire was in the upper story of the structure.

A sign has now been posted at the house noting that the fire is being investigated as arson and offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the conviction of the person or persons who started the fire.