Local HS volleyball, soccer roundup

Van Wert independent sports

Lincolnview enjoyed a big volleyball win over state ranked New Knoxville on Monday, while Van Wert fell to Antwerp. Crestview’s and Van Wert’s soccer teams lost their games.

Volleyball

Lincolnview 3 New Knoxville 2

NEW KNOXVILLE — Lincolnview rallied from an 0-2 deficit to defeat No. 9 New Knoxville 14-25, 18-25, 25-21, 26-24, 15-12.

Brianna Ebel finished with 33 assists, Kendall Bollenbacher had 24 digs and 10 kills, and Madison Williams had 16 kills and 15 digs in the victory. Lana Carey finished with 19 digs.

The Lady Lancers (19-2) will host Ada tonight. A win would give Lincolnview an outright NWC championship.

Antwerp 3 Van Wert 2

ANTWERP — The Lady Archers defeated visiting Van Wert in five sets, 25-22, 27-25, 10-25, 14-25, 16-14.

No other information was available.

The Lady Cougars will travel to Bath tonight, then will finish the regular season Thursday at Celina.

Soccer

Bluffton 5 Crestview 0

CONVOY — Crestview lost on Senior Night, falling to Bluffton 5-0.

The Lady Knights will finish the regular season at Columbus Grove on Saturday.

New Knoxville 3 Van Wert 2

NEW KNOXVILLE — The Rangers edged Van Wert 3-2 on Monday.

Gabe Steyer and Keaton Brown scored Van Wert’s goals, with assists provided by Coltin McCloud and Nathan Ruger.

The Cougars will finish the regular season at home Thursday against Celina.