Preview: 4-2 Spencerville at 3-3 Crestview

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

CONVOY — It’s a game that has Northwest Conference title implications, plus a number of coveted OHSAA computer playoff points.

In addition, it’ll be homecoming when Crestview (3-3, 2-1 NWC) hosts Spencerville (4-2, 3-0 NWC) on Friday night.

Through six games, Crestview’s Brody Brecht is the Northwest Conference’s leading rusher. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent

After a 1-2 start to the season, the Bearcats have a one game lead over the Knights, Allen East and Columbus Grove in the NWC championship race, and the team is currently No. 10 in Division VI, Region 23. The top eight teams in each region qualify for the postseason.

“We’ve gotten more experienced at a number of positions which helps,” Spencerville head coach Chris Sommers said. “We have also been playing better over four quarters with less mistakes. Offensively and defensively we’ve seen improvements each week.”

It’s no secret what Spencerville is going to do offensively. Under head coach Chris Sommers, the Bearcats are the top rushing team in the conference, averaging 324 yards per game. Gunner Grigsby is the No. 2 rusher in the NWC with 160 carries, 897 yards and 13 touchdowns, while Joel Lotz is fifth among conference runners with 88 carries for 513 yards and seven touchdowns.

“Offensively Spencerville is very disciplined,” Crestview head coach Jared Owens said. “They snap the ball fast after breaking the huddle and they are physical. It will be a good challenge for our defense.”

Through six games, quarterback Joel Henline is 14 of 31 passing for 251 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

In addition to a strong running game, Spencerville allows just 113 yards rushing per game, tops among NWC teams and the Bearcats have intercepted a conference high 10 passes, which is a good combination for a team seeking a conference title.

“The NWC is tough every year,” Sommers said. “Each week you play very well prepared teams and you must play your best game to be successful.”

Crestview’s three game winning streak ended with a 24-20 loss at Columbus Grove last Friday, putting the Knights are No. 10 in Division VII, Region 26.

“We fought extremely hard and it was a hard fought game on both sides,” Owens said of the loss to Columbus Grove.

Like Spencerville, the 2019 Knights lean heavily on the running game. Brody Brecht is the leading rusher in the conference with 141 carries for 1,056 yards and 10 touchdowns. Caylib Pruett has 46 carries for 314 yards and three scores, while Kaden Short has 49 carries, 269 yards and three touchdowns. As a team, Crestview is second in rushing yards, averaging 312 per game.

“They have a great team,” Sommers said. “I have a lot of respect for Coach Owens and his coaching staff. They do a great job each year. They are very physical, run the ball well, and play great defense.”

One of the reasons for the team’s rushing success has been the offensive line, including center Carson Kreischer.

“Carson is a key part of our line,” Owens said. “He plays hard is as dedicated to what we are trying to do as anyone on our team. It will be a big game for our offensive and defensive line.”

In the passing department, Short has completed 7 of 13 attempts for 139 yards and a touchdown.

When the two teams played last year, Crestview escaped with a 50-49 win on Drew Kline’s touchdown pass to Griffin Painter with no time left on the clock.

“Like most years we play Spencerville, I remember how physical the game was, how hard both teams played and how our team kept fighting the entire night.”